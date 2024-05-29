Elevatus Welath Management Invests $218,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 26,216,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,260,887. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 175.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

