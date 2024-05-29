Elevatus Welath Management Invests $3.06 Million in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Centene accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elevatus Welath Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,039,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,336. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

