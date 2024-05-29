Elevatus Welath Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $221.30. 604,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.