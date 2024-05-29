Elevatus Welath Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $221.30. 604,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.