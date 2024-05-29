Elevatus Welath Management Sells 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevatus Welath Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,461,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 767,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,175,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,038,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,567,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,176,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,383,160. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $460.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.57.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

