Elevatus Welath Management Takes $70,000 Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 843,918 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 503.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 776,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 597,279 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,198,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,926. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

