Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EMR traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $112.05. 2,209,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

