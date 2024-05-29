ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 2,517.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

NDRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 41,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.13. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

