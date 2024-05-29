Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. 1,705,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,208,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

