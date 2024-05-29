Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.29

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 272834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on E

Enterprise Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.60 million during the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.