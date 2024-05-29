Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Up 736.1% in May

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 736.1% from the April 30th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 144,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,114. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENVB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.96% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

