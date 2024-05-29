Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Up 736.1% in May

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVBGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 736.1% from the April 30th total of 81,200 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 144,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,114. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 273,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.96% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.