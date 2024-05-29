Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) EVP Carla Chaney Sells 5,178 Shares

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.76. The company had a trading volume of 861,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,674. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

