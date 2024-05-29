Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KSS opened at $27.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kohl’s by 56.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.