Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $134.09.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 238,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

