Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Tops $90.00 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $90.00 million and $646,850.62 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,798.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00689060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00121913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00206550 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00055733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00091985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,495,567 coins and its circulating supply is 75,495,486 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

