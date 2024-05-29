Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Down 5.3%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 184,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 359,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 503,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after acquiring an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 642,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 456,033 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

