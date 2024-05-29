Ethereum Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $3,752.09 or 0.05574041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $450.77 billion and $17.31 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00054020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,138,397 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

