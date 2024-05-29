EthereumFair (ETF) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.59 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One EthereumFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EthereumFair has a market cap of $3.59 million and $471,244.76 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 coins. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is dischain.xyz. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DisChain (DIS) is a cryptocurrency . DisChain has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DisChain is 0.0261632 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $458,555.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dischain.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

