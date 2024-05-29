Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Declares — Dividend of $0.08

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Euro Tech Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CLWT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 54,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Stories

