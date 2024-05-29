Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Price Performance

EXPR stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

