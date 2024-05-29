Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
EXPR stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Express has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
