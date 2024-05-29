Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The firm has a market cap of C$617.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.23. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$8.04.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$350.18 million during the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.4687697 EPS for the current year.

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Leede Jones Gable boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

