Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Fantex Trading Up 100.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Fantex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.