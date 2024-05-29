Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $30,489.36 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001420 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,778.75 or 1.00191272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011894 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00112222 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96360789 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,557.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

