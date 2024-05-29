Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 4,139,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

