Fiduciary Trust Co Has $4.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,661,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.35. 362,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,783. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

