Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases Shares of 27,528 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $147.82. 2,252,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,088. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.