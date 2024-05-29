Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.67. 201,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,820. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.45 and a 200 day moving average of $282.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $304.09.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

