Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,436,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,004,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,531,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,469. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

