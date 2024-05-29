Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 22,380 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 292,174 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 607,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 262,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 1,975,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.