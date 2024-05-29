Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 479 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,113,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,421. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

