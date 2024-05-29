Financial Comparison: Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Yum China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $5.95 million 1.37 -$4.00 million ($1.99) -1.96 Yum China $11.02 billion 1.23 $827.00 million $1.99 17.51

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -67.15% -182.98% -42.46% Yum China 7.49% 11.90% 7.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reborn Coffee and Yum China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Yum China 0 1 3 0 2.75

Yum China has a consensus price target of $54.65, suggesting a potential upside of 56.81%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yum China is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 65.9% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Yum China shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum China beats Reborn Coffee on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.