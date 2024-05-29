First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,500 shares, an increase of 796.9% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.37.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

