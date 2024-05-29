First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 314.7% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 182,521 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 9,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

