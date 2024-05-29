Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $11.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

