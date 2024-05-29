Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $11.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.