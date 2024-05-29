Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 126,523 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

