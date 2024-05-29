Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $4.21 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,373,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.18. 598,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,482. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.79.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
