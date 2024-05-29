Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,956. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
