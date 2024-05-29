Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,956. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.