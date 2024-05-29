Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $5.71 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 1.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,937. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $494.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

