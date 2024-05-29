Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,518 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 569,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,155,000 after acquiring an additional 90,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.10. 54,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.63 and a 52-week high of $218.74.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
