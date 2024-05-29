Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,031 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,234,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,608,000 after buying an additional 643,816 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $155,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,500,396. The company has a market cap of $524.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,067,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,597,369.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,205,908 shares of company stock worth $517,296,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

