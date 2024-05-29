Foot Locker (FL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Foot Locker has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.500-1.700 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

