Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.01

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.82. Fortescue shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 14,600 shares traded.
Fortescue Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.
About Fortescue
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
