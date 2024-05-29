Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 535,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 89,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freight Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

