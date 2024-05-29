Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 4.21. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

