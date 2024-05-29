Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 18,393 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $120,474.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,336,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,501,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $219,477.33.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 69,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,159. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $293.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.