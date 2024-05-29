FY2024 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Increased by Zacks Research

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 178,285 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

