FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $55.54 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

