Games for a Living Price Reaches $0.0166 on Exchanges (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $37.06 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,232,691,229 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,232,691,229.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.0168512 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,439,316.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

