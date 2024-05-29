Garden Stage Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 29th (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Garden Stage’s (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 29th. Garden Stage had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Garden Stage Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIW opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Garden Stage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.43.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

