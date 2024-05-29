Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

GATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GATO opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

