Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
GATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC raised Gatos Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gatos Silver Stock Performance
NYSE GATO opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $13.30.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
See Also
