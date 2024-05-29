Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.58 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 6,392 shares changing hands.

Gemfields Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1,280.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

Featured Stories

